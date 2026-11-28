Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on South Plains Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Campbell sold 18,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $821,961.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,366,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,576,536.81. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 77,311 shares of company stock worth $3,377,897 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.29% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Plains Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 71.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in South Plains Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in South Plains Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 50.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company's stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

SPFI stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $774.94 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.47. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $46.94. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.66.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $65.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. South Plains Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.16%.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Lubbock, Texas, and the parent company of City Bank. Through City Bank, it provides banking and related financial services to individuals, businesses and other organizations. Its services include personal and commercial deposit accounts, lending, mortgage banking, treasury management and wealth-related services. The company serves customers primarily in Texas and New Mexico through its branch network and other banking channels.

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