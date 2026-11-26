Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $620.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stonex Financial downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $527.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

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Insider Transactions at Spotify Technology

In related news, CEO Gustav Söderström sold 20,913 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.19, for a total value of $11,380,645.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $10,897,404.75. The trade was a 51.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Alex Norström sold 10,001 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.27, for a total value of $6,063,306.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,347 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,011,655.69. This represents a 13.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,734 shares of company stock worth $41,061,797. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montanova Capital LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 9,154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montanova Capital LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,739,000 after buying an additional 100,700 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,867,000. Ally Financial Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $13,404,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $1,363,000. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $616.95 on Thursday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $552.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.03. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $635.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Spotify Technology

Investors following SPOT have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Spotify is giving artists more control over how their work is represented in AI impersonations, a step that could help address artists’ concerns about unauthorized use. Spotify Gives Artists More Control Over AI Impersonation

Spotify is giving artists more control over how their work is represented in AI impersonations, a step that could help address artists’ concerns about unauthorized use. Positive Sentiment: A product comparison says Spotify remains ahead of Amazon Music in collaboration and playlist controls, potentially supporting user engagement and retention. Amazon Music can't touch Spotify for collaboration and playlist control

A product comparison says Spotify remains ahead of Amazon Music in collaboration and playlist controls, potentially supporting user engagement and retention. Negative Sentiment: Spotify restored service after an outage that affected thousands of users. The disruption was brief, but reports describe it as the company’s second reported service interruption in less than two months, raising a modest reliability concern. Spotify Restores Service After Outage Hits Thousands

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology S.A. operates a digital audio-streaming platform that connects listeners with music, podcasts and audiobooks. Its catalog includes content from record labels, independent artists, podcast publishers and other creators. The company offers an ad-supported service and paid subscription plans. Its features include personalized recommendations, playlists and tools that help artists and other creators distribute and promote their work. Founded in Sweden in 2006 and launched in 2008, Spotify serves users in markets around the world.

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