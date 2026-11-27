Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CXM shares. UBS Group set a $7.50 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Sprinklr from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sprinklr from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprinklr

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sanjay Macwan sold 6,936 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $38,494.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 545,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,283.35. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Joy Corso sold 34,153 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $189,549.15. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,141,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,335,119.65. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 508,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,654 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.18% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 25.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,775,897 shares of the company's stock worth $18,691,000 after buying an additional 757,976 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 438,083 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 32.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,045,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,077,000 after buying an additional 752,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Sprinklr by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,680,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 62,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sprinklr by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,329,921 shares of the company's stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 108,340 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 0.67. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $8.27.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $213.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company's revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.470-0.470 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at 0.110-0.110 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc. develops customer experience management software for businesses. Its cloud-based platform brings together tools for managing customer interactions across digital channels, including social media, messaging, and other online touchpoints. The company's products support activities such as social media management, digital marketing, customer service, and customer and market insights. Sprinklr also incorporates artificial intelligence into its platform to help organizations analyze conversations and manage customer engagement.

Further Reading

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