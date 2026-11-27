SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $234.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Zacks Research lowered SPX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SPX Technologies from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

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SPX Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SPXC stock opened at $143.17 on Friday. SPX Technologies has a 12 month low of $135.55 and a 12 month high of $251.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.91 and a 200-day moving average of $201.52.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $710.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian A. Deck bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.34 per share, with a total value of $493,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $614,960.28. This trade represents a 404.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.88% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,365,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $333,127,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $465,593,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,579,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $267,879,000 after acquiring an additional 742,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,159,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc. is a global supplier of engineered products and technologies, serving customers in markets that include commercial and residential buildings, infrastructure, and industrial applications. The company operates through its HVAC and Detection and Measurement businesses. Its HVAC products include cooling towers, boilers, heating equipment, ventilation and air treatment systems, and related components. Its Detection and Measurement business provides technologies used to locate and inspect underground utilities, as well as communication and measurement products for specialized applications.

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