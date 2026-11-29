Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.53.

SYRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price objective on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics from $135.00 to $127.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Spyre Therapeutics

In other Spyre Therapeutics news, insider Heidy King-Jones sold 28,933 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $2,633,770.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at $258,980.35. The trade was a 91.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $1,380,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537,540 shares in the company, valued at $49,459,055.40. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 138,064 shares of company stock worth $12,349,518 over the last three months. 15.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spyre Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $628,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $257,756,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Spyre Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,841,000. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 63.1% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Spyre Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spyre Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SYRE stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.25 and a beta of 3.24. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.27. Spyre Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $110.64.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing antibody-based medicines for inflammatory bowel disease, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Its research focuses on targets involved in inflammation and immune activity in the gut. The company's pipeline includes investigational antibody programs targeting α4β7 integrin, TL1A and IL-23. Spyre is also exploring combinations of these therapies, with the aim of addressing multiple disease pathways. These candidates are in development and are not approved medicines.

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