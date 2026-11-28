Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.22.

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Stag Industrial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Stag Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stag Industrial from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

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Stag Industrial Trading Down 0.7%

STAG opened at $37.68 on Friday. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $35.14 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's fifty day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.29). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $231.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Stag Industrial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.93%.

Institutional Trading of Stag Industrial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 409,108 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $14,650,000 after buying an additional 54,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stag Industrial by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,488,201 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $53,293,000 after acquiring an additional 118,637 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,029,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 5.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and acquires industrial properties, with a focus on single-tenant buildings. Its portfolio includes warehouses, distribution centers and manufacturing facilities used by businesses for storage, logistics and production. The company's properties serve tenants across a range of industries and are located in markets throughout the United States. STAG's business centers on leasing and managing these facilities and investing in industrial real estate.

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