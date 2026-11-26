State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of State Street from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

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Insider Activity

In other State Street news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 14,554 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $2,395,588.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 215,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,537,963. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP W. Hu sold 7,099 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.63, for a total transaction of $1,197,104.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,199,657.85. The trade was a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in State Street by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,413,419 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $595,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,518 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,768,766 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 36,778 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.9% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth $6,066,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Trading Up 0.8%

STT opened at $162.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. State Street has a one year low of $116.14 and a one year high of $195.93.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The asset manager reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street will post 13.78 EPS for the current year.

About State Street

State Street Corporation is a financial services company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Tracing its origins to the Union Bank, established in Boston in 1792, the company has a long history serving businesses and institutions. State Street provides investment servicing and investment management services. Its offerings include custody, fund administration, accounting, middle-office services, and data and analytics for institutional investors and financial firms. Through State Street Investment Management, formerly known as State Street Global Advisors, it also offers investment strategies and products, including exchange-traded funds.

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