Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.50.

Several analysts recently commented on SYBT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Hovde Group downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens set a $87.00 target price on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYBT

Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.68.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $120.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. Stock Yards Bancorp's payout ratio is presently 25.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 145.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 60.8% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 553 shares of the bank's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company's stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp is a financial holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. Founded in 1904, the bank initially served businesses and customers connected to Louisville's stockyards and has since expanded into a regional banking organization. The company provides commercial and personal banking services, including business lending, deposits, home mortgage lending, and online banking. Through its wealth management services, it also offers trust, investment management, and related financial services.

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