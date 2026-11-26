Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STRW - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRW shares. Piper Sandler set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Strawberry Fields REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Strawberry Fields REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Huntington initiated coverage on Strawberry Fields REIT in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Strawberry Fields REIT from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Strawberry Fields REIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Strawberry Fields REIT by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,197 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 9.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 55.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 37.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,428 shares of the company's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter.

Strawberry Fields REIT Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of STRW stock opened at $12.68 on Thursday. Strawberry Fields REIT has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $183.35 million, a P/E ratio of 55.13 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10.

Strawberry Fields REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Strawberry Fields REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.34%.

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT is a healthcare real estate investment trust that owns properties used to provide post-acute and other healthcare services. Its portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living and memory care communities, and long-term acute care hospitals. The company leases its properties to healthcare operators, generally under long-term triple-net leases. Under these arrangements, tenants are typically responsible for property-related costs such as taxes, insurance, and maintenance, while Strawberry Fields REIT focuses on owning and managing its real estate portfolio.

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