Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $533.89.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $554.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

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Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

These are some of the TSM headlines that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: TSMC is weighing a roughly $22.6 billion Texas plant, but the proposal depends on tax breaks and other incentives that remain under consideration. The investment could expand capacity, while also requiring substantial capital and policy support. TSMC may make Texas plant conditional

TSMC is weighing a roughly $22.6 billion Texas plant, but the proposal depends on tax breaks and other incentives that remain under consideration. The investment could expand capacity, while also requiring substantial capital and policy support. Negative Sentiment: Near-term trading has been pressured by a broad chip-market rout: Taiwan’s Taiex fell sharply and TSMC shares in Taipei dropped as investors reassessed the AI trade after a volatile rally. Taiwan Semiconductor stocks slip amid chip rout

Near-term trading has been pressured by a broad chip-market rout: Taiwan’s Taiex fell sharply and TSMC shares in Taipei dropped as investors reassessed the AI trade after a volatile rally. Negative Sentiment: ETFs were net sellers of TSM shares, with reported net sales of $44.8 million on Nov. 24, adding a modest near-term supply concern. ETFs are net sellers of TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:TSM opened at $342.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $418.29 and a 200 day moving average of $403.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $275.08 and a 52 week high of $487.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $46.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.67 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 51.51% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The company's revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 17.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.3663 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $1.0854. This represents a $5.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Lee-Chung Lu acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.57 per share, for a total transaction of $302,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,211,400. This represents a 33.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter acquired 840 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $357.00 per share, for a total transaction of $299,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,585. This represents a 11.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 12,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 200.0% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 88.2% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Markowski Investments purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a semiconductor foundry that manufactures chips designed by other companies. It offers a range of wafer fabrication processes and related services, including advanced packaging, rather than selling processors under its own consumer brand. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang, TSMC helped establish the dedicated foundry model, in which a company focuses on manufacturing semiconductors for outside customers. Its technologies support products used in areas such as smartphones, high-performance computing, automotive electronics, and the Internet of Things.

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