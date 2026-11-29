The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.36.

CC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Chemours from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho downgraded Chemours from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of Chemours from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Chemours during the second quarter worth about $3,291,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $477,769,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,996,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,152,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $11.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67.

Chemours (NYSE:CC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.05). Chemours had a positive return on equity of 76.52% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemours will post 0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Chemours's dividend payout ratio is -34.31%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company is a global chemistry company that develops and manufactures products used in industries including coatings, construction, transportation, electronics and energy. It was established in 2015 as a spin-off from DuPont and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Chemours operates through businesses focused on titanium technologies, thermal and specialized solutions, and advanced performance materials. Its products include titanium dioxide pigments used to add whiteness and opacity to paints, plastics and other materials; refrigerants and other thermal-management products; and fluoropolymers and related materials used in applications such as electrical components, industrial equipment and consumer goods.

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