Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price target on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

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The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $91.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.65. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $62.56 and a 52 week high of $96.75. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $87.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.14.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $198.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company's revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,286,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 34.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 728,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $58,932,000 after buying an additional 185,804 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,337 shares of the technology company's stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $3,441,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,561,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company's stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides cloud-based software and network services for businesses involved in logistics and supply chain operations. Its solutions help customers plan, manage and track the movement of goods, information and related resources. The company's offerings include transportation and route planning, shipment visibility, freight management, customs and trade compliance, and ecommerce fulfillment tools. These services are designed to connect businesses and logistics providers and support the coordination of shipments across supply chains.

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