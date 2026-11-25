The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.73.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

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View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 4.6%

NYSE EL opened at $108.51 on Wednesday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $66.22 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.58 and a 200 day moving average of $91.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

Insider Transactions at Estee Lauder Companies

In related news, VP Rashida La Lande sold 7,766 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $802,383.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 14,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,483,365.24. This represents a 35.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meridith Webster sold 4,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $467,824.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 171,793 shares of company stock worth $18,187,423 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estee Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 9.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company's stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 35.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 415 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the company's stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is a global prestige beauty company founded in 1946 by Estée and Joseph Lauder. Based in New York City, it develops, markets and sells beauty products under a portfolio of brands, including Estée Lauder, Clinique, M·A·C, La Mer, Aveda and Jo Malone London. The company's products span skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care. It reaches consumers through department stores, specialty retailers, its own stores and websites, and other online and travel-retail channels.

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