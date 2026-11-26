Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tidewater from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Tidewater from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Tidewater from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tidewater news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $1,486,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,272,513.32. This trade represents a 31.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kenneth Traub sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 63,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,288,579. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 492 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 16,220 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 60.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $75.16 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average is $80.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.63. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $101.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $360.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.71 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 19.42%. Tidewater's quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tidewater will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc. provides offshore support vessels and related marine services to the energy industry. Its vessels transport personnel, equipment and supplies between shore bases and offshore facilities, and support activities such as anchor handling, towing, platform operations and offshore construction. The company operates a diverse fleet that includes platform supply vessels, anchor-handling tug supply vessels, crew boats and other specialized vessels. These services help customers carry out offshore exploration, development and production, as well as certain renewable-energy and subsea projects.

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