Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Timken from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DA Davidson set a $123.00 price objective on Timken in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TKR

Timken Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE:TKR opened at $101.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business's 50 day moving average is $112.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.08. Timken has a 52 week low of $79.57 and a 52 week high of $146.37. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Timken had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Timken will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. Timken's payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 29.9% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 451,516 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $45,409,000 after buying an additional 103,904 shares in the last quarter. Nykredit A S acquired a new position in Timken during the second quarter worth about $108,692,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Timken in the second quarter worth about $4,506,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Timken by 55.3% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 178,506 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,320,000 after acquiring an additional 63,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company's stock.

Timken Company Profile

Timken is a global manufacturer of engineered bearings and industrial motion products. Its offerings include bearings, seals, lubrication systems, chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to support the movement and operation of industrial equipment. The company serves customers across a range of industries, including aerospace, agriculture, construction, energy, rail, mining and manufacturing. In addition to products, Timken provides services such as equipment repair and maintenance to help customers manage machinery performance.

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