TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Rothschild Redburn cut shares of TransUnion from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jennifer Williams sold 1,070 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $90,489.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,327 shares in the company, valued at $365,934.39. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd Skinner sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $203,225.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,167,250.56. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,884,664. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Essential Partners LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 63.7% in the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 609 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in TransUnion by 263.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Up 1.5%

TransUnion stock opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. TransUnion has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $89.12.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.31 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.1350 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from TransUnion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.1250. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses assess risk, prevent fraud and make informed decisions. Its services include credit reporting and scoring, identity verification, fraud detection, and data and analytics solutions for industries such as financial services, retail, insurance and telecommunications. The company also provides consumers with access to credit information and tools to monitor and manage their financial identities. Its offerings include credit reports, credit monitoring and identity-protection services.

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