Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on Trivago N.V. ADS from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Trivago N.V. ADS from $6.00 to $4.80 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trivago N.V. ADS from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut Trivago N.V. ADS from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Trivago N.V. ADS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on TRVG

Insider Buying and Selling at Trivago N.V. ADS

In other news, General Counsel Mathias Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 940 shares in the company, valued at $3,891.60. The trade was a 94.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trivago N.V. ADS

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trivago N.V. ADS stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Trivago N.V. ADS (NASDAQ:TRVG - Free Report) by 294.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,707 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,080 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Trivago N.V. ADS worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trivago N.V. ADS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.30 million, a P/E ratio of 152.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. Trivago N.V. ADS has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $6.80.

Trivago N.V. ADS Company Profile

Trivago N.V. operates an online hotel and accommodation metasearch platform. Through its websites and mobile apps, the company helps travelers compare lodging options, prices and offers from online travel agencies, hotel chains and independent properties. Trivago's platform serves travelers in markets around the world, with localized websites and apps designed for different countries and languages. The company generally directs users to third-party booking providers or accommodation partners to complete a reservation.

Further Reading

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