Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UEC shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a "hold" rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $26.75 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Uranium Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uranium Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,356,666 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $22,199,000 after buying an additional 126,839 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,880,389 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $55,570,000 after acquiring an additional 569,564 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $158,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Uranium Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,549 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,478,000 after acquiring an additional 187,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,393,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Price Performance

Shares of UEC stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. Uranium Energy has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post -0.20 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. is a uranium mining and development company focused on supplying uranium for the nuclear energy industry. Its activities include exploring for, developing and producing uranium, which is processed into uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake. The company's U.S. projects are concentrated in Texas and Wyoming, where it uses or plans to use in-situ recovery (ISR), a method that dissolves uranium underground and pumps it to the surface for processing. Uranium Energy also holds exploration and development properties in Canada, including projects in Saskatchewan.

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