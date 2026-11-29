US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.23.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USFD. UBS Group upped their target price on US Foods from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on US Foods from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on US Foods from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

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US Foods Stock Up 0.8%

USFD stock opened at $112.52 on Friday. US Foods has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $112.62. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $101.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 1.97%. US Foods's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of US Foods

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the company's stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in US Foods by 5.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,677 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,910 shares of the company's stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in US Foods by 6.3% in the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,289 shares of the company's stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in US Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company's stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor that supplies restaurants and other food-away-from-home businesses across the United States. Its customers include independent restaurants, chain operators, healthcare and hospitality providers, educational institutions, and government organizations. The company distributes fresh and frozen foods, including meat, seafood, poultry, produce and dairy, as well as dry groceries, beverages, and kitchen and dining supplies. Its offerings also include private-label products and services such as online ordering, menu planning, and culinary support.

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