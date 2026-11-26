Shares of Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Reduce" from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VREX shares. CJS Securities lowered Varex Imaging from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Varex Imaging from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Sidoti downgraded Varex Imaging from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial lowered Varex Imaging from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Varex Imaging from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday.

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Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.82 million, a P/E ratio of 221.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.79 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 0.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging will post 1.10 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Varex Imaging

In other Varex Imaging news, CFO Shubham Maheshwari sold 130,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $2,399,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,583,883.12. This trade represents a 48.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Jay K. Kunkel sold 8,121 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $150,076.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $283,279.92. The trade was a 34.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter valued at $45,312,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,624,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth approximately $15,080,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 980,958 shares of the company's stock worth $18,099,000 after acquiring an additional 108,165 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 158.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 814,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,026,000 after acquiring an additional 499,796 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures components used in X-ray imaging systems. Its products include X-ray tubes, digital detectors, image-processing solutions and related software and services for medical and industrial applications. In healthcare, Varex's components are used in systems for applications such as radiography, computed tomography, mammography and oncology. Its industrial products support inspection and analysis in areas including security screening and nondestructive testing.

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