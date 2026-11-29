Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.86.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $248.00 to $217.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $1,010,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,891,524.30. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total value of $73,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,402.40. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $3,133,859. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,085,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,848,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.5% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 61,114 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $11,234,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.5%

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $203.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65. Verisk Analytics has a 12-month low of $155.94 and a 12-month high of $227.16. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $188.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.23.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 128.14%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics is a data analytics and technology company focused primarily on the property and casualty insurance industry. It provides information, software and analytical tools that help insurers and other organizations assess risk, make underwriting decisions and manage claims. Its offerings include catastrophe and climate risk modeling, property and casualty data, insurance forms and rating information, claims estimation software, and tools for detecting fraud. The company's products are used across activities such as pricing policies, evaluating exposure to natural disasters and processing property claims.

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