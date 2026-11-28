Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRCA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verrica Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA - Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.16% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 13.3%

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.23. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.08). Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 189.23% and a negative return on equity of 423.63%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.30 EPS for the current year.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals is a dermatology-focused biopharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes treatments for skin diseases. The company is based in West Chester, Pennsylvania, and its activities include both marketed products and investigational therapies. Its FDA-approved product, YCANTH, is a topical cantharidin treatment for molluscum contagiosum in adults and children ages 2 and older. The treatment is applied by a healthcare professional. Verrica is also developing therapies for other skin conditions.

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