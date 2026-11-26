Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a "buy" rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of vTv Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research raised vTv Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 1,632.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,476 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 16,467 shares in the last quarter. Samsara Biocapital LLC boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 18.8% in the third quarter. Samsara Biocapital LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 56,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 114.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,360 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company's stock.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

VTVT stock opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.19. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.15. On average, equities analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting vTv Therapeutics

Here are a few of the latest stories about VTVT:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and a $42 price target . The firm issued estimates spanning 2026–2030, including projected losses of $1.05 per share for 2026 and $4.69 per share for 2027. The Buy rating and target are a positive catalyst, though the target is an analyst forecast, not a guarantee. MarketBeat VTVT coverage

HC Wainwright reiterated a rating and a . The firm issued estimates spanning 2026–2030, including projected losses of $1.05 per share for 2026 and $4.69 per share for 2027. The Buy rating and target are a positive catalyst, though the target is an analyst forecast, not a guarantee. Neutral Sentiment: A short-interest report described a significant increase but listed short interest at zero shares and days to cover at 0.0. Those figures are inconsistent, so the report offers little clear signal about investor positioning. MarketBeat VTVT coverage

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics is a U.S. clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops small-molecule medicines for serious diseases. Its research has focused on metabolic conditions and other areas of significant medical need. The company's candidates have included cadisegliatin, formerly known as TTP399, an oral glucokinase activator studied as an addition to insulin therapy for people with type 1 diabetes, and azeliragon, an investigational compound studied for Alzheimer's disease. These are development-stage products, not established commercial medicines.

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