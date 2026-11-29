Shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the forty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.42.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Freedom Broker lowered shares of Walmart from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James Financial set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

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Walmart News Roundup

These are some of the WMT news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: A recent valuation analysis puts Walmart’s shares about 15% below estimated worth, citing defensive-stock demand and holiday momentum. Separately, an updated fair-value estimate rose from $129.38 to $136.15, alongside analyst price-target increases after the company’s latest quarterly results. Walmart Could Be 15% Undervalued Walmart Fair Value Estimate Update

A recent valuation analysis puts Walmart’s shares about 15% below estimated worth, citing defensive-stock demand and holiday momentum. Separately, an updated fair-value estimate rose from $129.38 to $136.15, alongside analyst price-target increases after the company’s latest quarterly results. Neutral Sentiment: Walmart’s recent quarterly results and raised outlook have supported its post-earnings performance, but analysts also point to a high valuation and cost pressures that could limit further gains. Walmart Stock After Q3 Earnings

Walmart’s recent quarterly results and raised outlook have supported its post-earnings performance, but analysts also point to a high valuation and cost pressures that could limit further gains. Negative Sentiment: The National Retail Federation expects fewer consumers to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday than last year, a potential headwind to retailers’ holiday sales. Thanksgiving Retail Shopping Outlook

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.89, for a total value of $1,691,681.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 621,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,126,401.85. This trade represents a 2.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 18,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total value of $2,407,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 596,113 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,920,951.68. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 249,603 shares of company stock valued at $30,420,822 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth $354,637,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.9% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 34,257 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Walmart by 22.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 55,915 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 38.9% during the third quarter. Allied Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 22.1% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,439 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9%

WMT stock opened at $133.18 on Friday. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.83, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.02.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.38 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.840-2.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. operates retail stores, membership clubs and e-commerce platforms. Its offerings include groceries, apparel, household goods, electronics, health and wellness products, and other merchandise. The company also provides services such as online ordering, pickup and delivery. Founded by Sam Walton in 1962, Walmart is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas. Its operations include Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam's Club, serving customers in the United States and markets around the world.

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