Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.50.

WDO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Desjardins decreased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WDO

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 1.9%

TSE:WDO opened at C$25.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.08. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$20.49 and a 12 month high of C$37.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$250.59 million during the quarter. Wesdome Gold Mines had a return on equity of 41.49% and a net margin of 38.01%. Analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0306 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Wesdome Gold Mines's dividend payout ratio is 1.09%.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Wesdome Gold Mines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Wesdome Gold Mines wasn't on the list.

While Wesdome Gold Mines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report