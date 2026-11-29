Shares of Westrock Coffee Company (NASDAQ:WEST - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

WEST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $9.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Westrock Coffee alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Westrock Coffee

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Westrock Coffee in the second quarter valued at $22,500,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Westrock Coffee by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 735,791 shares of the company's stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,049,000. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Finally, Jupiter Topco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company's stock.

Westrock Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of WEST stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.58 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24. Westrock Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 2,145.68% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westrock Coffee Company Profile

Westrock Coffee Company is an integrated coffee and tea business based in Little Rock, Arkansas. It sources and processes coffee and tea and supplies beverages, ingredients, and flavor solutions to consumer brands, retailers, restaurants, and other foodservice customers. The company's offerings include roasted and ground coffee, ready-to-drink beverages, tea, and customized beverage products. Its services span sourcing, product development, manufacturing, and packaging, helping customers bring branded and private-label products to market.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Westrock Coffee, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Westrock Coffee wasn't on the list.

While Westrock Coffee currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report