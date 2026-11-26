WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WYFI shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of WhiteFiber from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WhiteFiber from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of WhiteFiber from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered WhiteFiber from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on WhiteFiber from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

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Institutional Trading of WhiteFiber

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYFI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WhiteFiber by 169.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,066 shares of the company's stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 57,279 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber in the third quarter valued at about $3,727,000. Defiance ETFs LLC raised its stake in WhiteFiber by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC now owns 154,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 28,729 shares during the last quarter. Robinhood Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteFiber in the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteFiber during the third quarter worth $2,422,000.

WhiteFiber Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WYFI opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $294.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 6.77. The firm's 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. WhiteFiber has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $46.87.

WhiteFiber (NASDAQ:WYFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2.08). The company had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter. WhiteFiber had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 132.17%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that WhiteFiber will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

WhiteFiber Company Profile

WhiteFiber Inc. NASDAQ: WYFI is a digital infrastructure company focused on data center and cloud computing services for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing workloads. Its offerings combine data center infrastructure with access to specialized computing resources. The company provides GPU-based cloud services and data center solutions designed to support demanding applications, including AI model training and inference. These services help customers access computing capacity without building and operating all of the required infrastructure themselves.

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