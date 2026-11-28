WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WHF shares. Raymond James Financial raised WhiteHorse Finance from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley Financial raised WhiteHorse Finance from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

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WhiteHorse Finance Stock Performance

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $177.00 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.37. The stock's 50 day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $8.53.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 39.44% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WhiteHorse Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.1%. WhiteHorse Finance's payout ratio is 90.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lalia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,776,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Institutional investors own 13.20% of the company's stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is a business development company that provides debt financing and makes other investments in lower middle-market companies, primarily in the United States. It is externally managed by an investment adviser affiliated with H.I.G. Capital, a global alternative investment firm. The company's investments include senior secured loans, unitranche and second-lien loans, and, in some cases, subordinated debt or equity interests. Its financing can support business growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations, and other corporate needs.

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