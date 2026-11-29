WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Hold" from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Barclays raised their target price on WillScot from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on WillScot from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of WillScot from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of WillScot in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of WillScot in a report on Friday, November 13th.

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WillScot Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of WillScot stock opened at $17.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. WillScot has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $29.77.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $586.11 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WillScot will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. WillScot's payout ratio is presently -82.35%.

Institutional Trading of WillScot

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WillScot by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,110,002 shares of the company's stock worth $71,339,000 after buying an additional 404,469 shares during the last quarter. Nykredit A S acquired a new position in WillScot in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,934,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in WillScot by 6.4% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,605,874 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in WillScot by 39.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,735,000 after acquiring an additional 674,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in WillScot by 5.4% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,811,269 shares of the company's stock worth $31,118,000 after acquiring an additional 92,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company's stock.

About WillScot

WillScot NASDAQ: WSC provides modular space and portable storage solutions for businesses and organizations. Its offerings include temporary offices, classrooms and other modular facilities, along with portable storage containers and related products and services. The company supports customers with services such as delivery, installation, maintenance and site-related accessories. Its solutions are used across industries including construction, education, government, healthcare and commercial business.

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