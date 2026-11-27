Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.75.

Several research firms recently commented on WH. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Freedom Broker began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

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Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE WH opened at $80.74 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.99 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 77.43% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts's payout ratio is presently 63.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $957,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,417.30. This trade represents a 28.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Ballotti sold 19,295 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $1,421,848.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 550,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,563,176.33. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 976,980 shares of the company's stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 179,185 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,247,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the company's stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 203.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,111 shares of the company's stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is a hospitality company focused primarily on franchising hotels. It provides franchisees with access to hotel brands, reservation and loyalty platforms, and operational support, while serving travelers through properties across a range of price points and lodging styles. Its portfolio includes brands such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, La Quinta, Microtel, Wingate, Trademark Collection and Registry Collection. The company's hotels serve guests in markets around the world, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

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