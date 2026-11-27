Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Buy" from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

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Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.01. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $15.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Zevra Therapeutics had a return on equity of 54.64% and a net margin of 52.80%. The firm had revenue of $37.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.08 million. As a group, analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Neil McFarlane sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 417,225 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,781.25. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company's stock.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. Its work includes research and development as well as bringing therapies to patients with limited treatment options. The company's products include MIPLYFFA (arimoclomol), approved in the United States for neurological manifestations of Niemann-Pick disease type C, and OLPRUVA (sodium phenylbutyrate), a treatment for certain urea cycle disorders. Zevra also advances investigational therapies for rare and complex conditions.

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