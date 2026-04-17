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Consolidated Edison Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.89 (NYSE:ED)

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Consolidated Edison logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Quarterly dividend: Consolidated Edison declared a quarterly dividend of $0.8875 per share (annualized $3.55), with an ex-dividend/record date of May 13 and payment on June 15, implying a yield of about 3.2%.
  • Dividend track record and coverage: The company has raised its dividend for 52 consecutive years and pays out roughly 59% of earnings, and analysts forecast ~${5.96} EPS next year—consistent with continued coverage of the $3.55 annual dividend.
  • Recent results and outlook: Con Edison beat the quarter with $0.89 EPS (vs. $0.86 est.) and $4.0B revenue (vs. $3.71B est.), and issued FY2026 EPS guidance of $6.00–$6.20.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.8875 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th.

Consolidated Edison has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 52 years. Consolidated Edison has a dividend payout ratio of 59.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Consolidated Edison to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.34. The business's fifty day moving average is $112.04 and its 200 day moving average is $104.39. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $94.96 and a twelve month high of $116.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 11.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deneen L. Donnley sold 1,922 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $218,992.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 32,453 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,697,694.82. This represents a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ED. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED)

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