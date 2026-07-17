Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3,823.50.

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A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$3,800.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$4,500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,200.00 to C$3,500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Constellation Software from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3,400.00 to C$3,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, TD raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

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Insider Transactions at Constellation Software

In other news, Director Jamal Nizam Baksh sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2,754.86, for a total value of C$785,135.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$3,600,602.02. This represents a 17.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Software Price Performance

Constellation Software stock opened at C$2,825.42 on Friday. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of C$2,196.00 and a 1 year high of C$5,060.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2,770.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2,683.49. The company has a market cap of C$59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$24.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of C$4.42 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Software will post 55.4616354 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software is an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries. Our mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of our particular industries. Our company was founded in 1995 to assemble a portfolio of vertical market software companies that have the potential to be leaders in their particular market. Since then, we have grown rapidly through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, and established a strong constellation of companies with a large, diverse customer base.

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