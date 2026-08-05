Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2,647.46 and traded as high as C$3,294.20. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$3,224.99, with a volume of 114,219 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,800.00 to C$4,500.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. TD lifted their target price on Constellation Software from C$4,100.00 to C$4,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised Constellation Software from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from C$3,400.00 to C$3,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,700.00 to C$3,200.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$3,823.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Software

Constellation Software Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2,837.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2,647.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 91.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.59.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$24.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.42 billion during the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 6.08%. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Software Inc. will post 55.4616354 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jamal Nizam Baksh sold 285 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,754.86, for a total transaction of C$785,135.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,307 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$3,600,602.02. This trade represents a 17.90% decrease in their position. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company's stock.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software is an international provider of market-leading software and services to a number of industries. Our mission is to acquire, manage and build market-leading software businesses that develop specialized, mission-critical software solutions to address the specific needs of our particular industries. Our company was founded in 1995 to assemble a portfolio of vertical market software companies that have the potential to be leaders in their particular market. Since then, we have grown rapidly through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth, and established a strong constellation of companies with a large, diverse customer base.

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