Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 4.87%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Constellium's conference call:

Record second-quarter performance: Adjusted EBITDA excluding metal-price lag reached a company-record €310 million, up 88% year over year, with all operating segments improving and A&T and P&ARP posting segment records.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding metal-price lag reached a company-record €310 million, up 88% year over year, with all operating segments improving and A&T and P&ARP posting segment records. Constellium raised its 2026 outlook to €980 million–€1.02 billion of Adjusted EBITDA excluding metal-price lag and more than €300 million of free cash flow, saying it expects to reach its 2028 targets two years early.

Constellium raised its 2026 outlook to of Adjusted EBITDA excluding metal-price lag and more than €300 million of free cash flow, saying it expects to reach its 2028 targets two years early. Balance-sheet and shareholder returns continued to improve: leverage fell to 1.8 times, liquidity exceeded €1 billion, the company redeemed €100 million of 2028 notes, and repurchased €20 million of shares during the quarter.

Balance-sheet and shareholder returns continued to improve: leverage fell to 1.8 times, liquidity exceeded €1 billion, the company redeemed €100 million of 2028 notes, and repurchased €20 million of shares during the quarter. Aerospace demand, North American automotive sheet demand, and recycling economics remained strong, while aerospace and recycling investments are expected to add capacity and earnings beginning primarily in 2027 and 2028.

Aerospace demand, North American automotive sheet demand, and recycling economics remained strong, while aerospace and recycling investments are expected to add capacity and earnings beginning primarily in 2027 and 2028. Management expects a softer second half because of normal seasonality, planned maintenance, and the tapering of favorable recycling and metal-cost benefits; European automotive demand remains weak, and macroeconomic, geopolitical, and commodity-price volatility persist.

Get Constellium alerts: Sign Up

Constellium Price Performance

CSTM traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.83. 751,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,126,170. Constellium has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $36.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Constellium and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Constellium from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Constellium from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSTM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellium news, SVP Philip Ryan Jurkovic sold 48,784 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,561,575.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 172,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,489.49. This represents a 22.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michiel Brandjes sold 10,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,000. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 195,153 shares of company stock worth $6,369,312 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Constellium by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,610 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Constellium, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Constellium wasn't on the list.

While Constellium currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here