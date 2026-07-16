Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.86 and traded as high as $9.71. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 41,413 shares traded.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.27 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Noel Jackson sold 7,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $67,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 7,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $67,410. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 6,347.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,740 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 96,224 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,565 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,808 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company's stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc is a specialty finance company focused on originating and servicing retail installment contracts for the automotive industry. The company primarily serves subprime and near-prime borrowers by partnering with a network of franchised and independent auto dealers across the United States. By providing flexible financing solutions, CPS seeks to expand vehicle ownership opportunities for customers who may not qualify for traditional prime auto loans.

CPS operates through two principal segments: loan origination and servicing.

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