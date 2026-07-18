Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Hold" Rating

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of CPSS opened at $9.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 7.48 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $52.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, VP Noel Jackson sold 7,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $67,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,410. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 63.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,752 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 150,808 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,555 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 16,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 17.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,739 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter worth $163,000. 47.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc is a specialty finance company focused on originating and servicing retail installment contracts for the automotive industry. The company primarily serves subprime and near-prime borrowers by partnering with a network of franchised and independent auto dealers across the United States. By providing flexible financing solutions, CPS seeks to expand vehicle ownership opportunities for customers who may not qualify for traditional prime auto loans.

CPS operates through two principal segments: loan origination and servicing.

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