Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several brokerages have commented on CTNM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Contineum Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Contineum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Contineum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

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Contineum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CTNM opened at $14.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $525.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.70. Contineum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.16. Analysts predict that Contineum Therapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics by 73.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Contineum Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP grew its position in Contineum Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 137,493 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS). The company also develops PIPE-307, a novel, small molecule selective inhibitor of the muscarinic type 1 M1 receptor to treat depression and relapse remitting MS; and CTX-343, a peripherally-restricted LPA1R antagonist.

Further Reading

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