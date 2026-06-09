Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 100,000 Shares of PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $4,317,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,117,698 shares in the company, valued at $782,141,022.66. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 220,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $9,587,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 31,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $1,350,360.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $8,974,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 220,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $10,100,200.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 3,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $133,230.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 362,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $15,747,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $3,297,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 130,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $6,003,400.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $30,312,000.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 637,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $31,824,520.00.

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PBF Energy Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of PBF traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.31. 2,089,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,488,747. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.12. The firm's 50 day moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.23. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.47 and a 52 week high of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. PBF Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. PBF Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PBF. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Friday, April 10th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $36.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBF

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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