ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 306.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTEC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 250 to GBX 230 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 315 target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 340 price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 375 price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 307 to GBX 294 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

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ConvaTec Group Stock Performance

Shares of CTEC opened at GBX 210.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.76. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 207.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 223.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.96. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 193 and a 12 month high of GBX 259.30.

Insider Transactions at ConvaTec Group

In related news, insider Jonny Mason purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 201 per share, for a total transaction of £100,500. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns. It also provides ostomy care solutions, including devices, accessories, and services for people with a stoma resulting from colorectal cancer, inflammatory bowel disease, and bladder cancer.

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