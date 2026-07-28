Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a "neutral" rating and a $75.00 price target on the medical device company's stock. UBS Group's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.70% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Piper Sandler set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $81.36.

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Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO stock opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $58.89 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The business's 50-day moving average price is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 48.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,407 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,334 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 73,165 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,870 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,839 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company's stock.

About Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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