Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.71 and last traded at $62.1050, with a volume of 613488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cooper Companies from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut Cooper Companies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cooper Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.79.

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Cooper Companies Stock Down 3.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 9.67%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Cooper Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 106.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 425 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 484.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company's stock.

About Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

Further Reading

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