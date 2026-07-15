Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Trading Up 7.1% - What's Next?

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS - Get Free Report) shares rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $29.5110. 157,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 199,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CPS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cooper-Standard to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cooper-Standard from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPS

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $513.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $686.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 136.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,481 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Cooper-Standard by 101.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,293 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cooper-Standard during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper-Standard by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holding Inc is a global supplier of sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems for the automotive industry. The company designs and manufactures engineered rubber, plastic and metal products, including sealing systems for doors, windows and powertrain assemblies, fuel and brake hoses and lines, and fluid transfer components such as coolant, refrigerant and washer fluid systems.

Founded in 1922 and headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Cooper-Standard operates manufacturing facilities and technical centers across North America, Europe, South America and Asia.

Further Reading

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