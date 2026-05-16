Copart (CPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $1.1979 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2026 at 5:30 PM ET.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company's revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Copart to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $32.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. Copart has a 52 week low of $32.20 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 26,213 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $869,747.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 79,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,871.76. The trade was a 24.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Copart

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,693 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 23.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,793 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 2.1% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.3% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Barclays reissued an "underweight" rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Copart and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Copart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Copart from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRT

About Copart

Copart NASDAQ: CPRT is a global provider of online vehicle auction and remarketing services, focused primarily on the sale of salvage and clean-title vehicles. The company operates a technology-driven auction platform that connects sellers — including insurance companies, vehicle finance firms, rental car companies, dealerships and fleet owners — with a broad buyer base consisting of vehicle dismantlers, recyclers, rebuilders and retail buyers. Copart's business model centers on efficient vehicle disposition using digital bidding and logistics services to maximize recovery value for its clients.

Core services include hosting live and timed online auctions, vehicle listing and inspection support, title processing, and transportation and storage solutions.

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