COPT Defense Properties (CDP) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect COPT Defense Properties to post earnings of $0.3250 per share and revenue of $185.4120 million for the quarter. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.790 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.670-0.690 EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $197.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $188.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect COPT Defense Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CDP opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. COPT Defense Properties has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.86.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $181,082.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,799.48. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDP. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 900,047 shares of the company's stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 669,181 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,896,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,713,000 after purchasing an additional 647,449 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 604,670 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,393,000 after purchasing an additional 551,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 498,175 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CDP. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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