COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.31% from the company's previous close.

CDP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings raised COPT Defense Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.38.

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COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 340,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,594. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.86.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34). COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 20.10%.The firm had revenue of $200.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 5,536 shares of COPT Defense Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $181,082.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $496,799.48. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 393,117 shares of the company's stock worth $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 83,723.7% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 31,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,797 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,420,000 after purchasing an additional 111,696 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 21.0% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,913,596 shares of the company's stock worth $84,669,000 after purchasing an additional 506,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the third quarter worth $1,203,000.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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