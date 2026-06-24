COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Hits New 12-Month High - What's Next?

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $34.7610, with a volume of 21525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDP. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded COPT Defense Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CDP

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $200.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 92.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $126,994.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,141.14. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of COPT Defense Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth $1,831,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,261 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 72,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,228 shares of the company's stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares during the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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