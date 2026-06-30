COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Hits New 52-Week High - What's Next?

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.67 and last traded at $36.6190, with a volume of 1336813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

Get CDP alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDP. Truist Financial increased their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, COPT Defense Properties currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CDP

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.42.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $200.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 20.10%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 92.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $126,994.36. Following the sale, the director owned 3,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,141.14. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,190 shares of the company's stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,213 shares of the company's stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,198 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider COPT Defense Properties, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and COPT Defense Properties wasn't on the list.

While COPT Defense Properties currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here