COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Reaches New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.68 and last traded at $37.7250, with a volume of 764718 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.67.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Report on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock's 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 20.10%.The company had revenue of $200.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.75%.

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $126,994.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,803 shares in the company, valued at $123,141.14. The trade was a 50.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDP. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the first quarter worth about $1,831,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,261 shares of the company's stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 72,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,228 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 30,471 shares during the period.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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