COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.680-0.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.730-2.790 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CDP shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of COPT Defense Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.88.

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COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $32.35. 1,156,572 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,886. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.23. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 19.94%.The business had revenue of $200.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.41 million. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio is presently 94.81%.

Insider Transactions at COPT Defense Properties

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 5,536 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $181,082.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,799.48. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On COPT Defense Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 900,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,155,000 after buying an additional 669,181 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,896,161 shares of the company's stock worth $52,713,000 after acquiring an additional 647,449 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 323.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 791,867 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 604,670 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 60.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,393,000 after acquiring an additional 551,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,165 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,052,000 after acquiring an additional 498,175 shares in the last quarter.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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